Breaking News: Israeli Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Intercepting Earlier Rocket
Israeli Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Intercepting Earlier Rocket
Israeli Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Intercepting Earlier Rocket
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed early Thursday that its military forces were carrying out retaliatory strikes on targets within the Gaza Strip, hours after a rocket had been intercepted by the Iron Dome system.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed early Thursday that its military forces were carrying out retaliatory strikes on targets within the Gaza Strip, hours after a rocket had been intercepted by the Iron Dome system.Reports have indicated that Israeli strikes are being carried out within the central part of the Gaza Strip.There are no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities from Israeli strikes.Video of the strikes has since surfaced across social media.Israeli media earlier reported that the renewed strikes came shortly after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for a security cabinet meeting to determine how best to respond to a rocket attack that occurred against southern Israel.Incoming rockets had previously sounded in the Israeli city of Sderot, along the towns of Ibim and Nir Am.No fatalities have been reported; however, Israeli outlets noted that one person sustained injuries after slipping while running to a shelter.The latest development comes days after Israeli and Palestinian forces exchanged rocket strikes after tensions surged following a deadly raid on the West Bank city of Jenin and subsequent attack in Jerusalem.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Israeli Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza After Intercepting Earlier Rocket

01:07 GMT 02.02.2023 (Updated: 01:25 GMT 02.02.2023)
Being updated
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed early Thursday that its military forces were carrying out retaliatory strikes on targets within the Gaza Strip, hours after a rocket had been intercepted by the Iron Dome system.
Reports have indicated that Israeli strikes are being carried out within the central part of the Gaza Strip.
There are no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities from Israeli strikes.
Video of the strikes has since surfaced across social media.
Israeli media earlier reported that the renewed strikes came shortly after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for a security cabinet meeting to determine how best to respond to a rocket attack that occurred against southern Israel.
Incoming rockets had previously sounded in the Israeli city of Sderot, along the towns of Ibim and Nir Am.
No fatalities have been reported; however, Israeli outlets noted that one person sustained injuries after slipping while running to a shelter.
The latest development comes days after Israeli and Palestinian forces exchanged rocket strikes after tensions surged following a deadly raid on the West Bank city of Jenin and subsequent attack in Jerusalem.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
