The Role of Police in Enforcing US Settler-Colonialism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Cooper, managing editor of The American Prospect to discuss the Freedom Caucus’ so-called “Fair Tax” Plan and why it would not be fair at all for working and poor people, why the caucus would propose this plan despite its almost guaranteed failure, and how this reflects a broader trend of working people funding the wealth accumulation by the rich.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Waqas Ahmed to discuss the growing economic crisis in Pakistan as the country prepares to meet with IMF officials, what role the IMF has played in exacerbating issues of corruption among the Pakistani elite and officials, and how neoliberalism has materially affected the people of Pakistan, most recently seen in the nationwide power outage in the country.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss why some advice about technology and protests ignore the reality in which we live, a ruling from the National Labor Relations Board finding that Apple’s rules concerning employees discussing wages and labor conditions violates workers’ rights, the NSO group’s attempts to clean up its public image among US officials after its numerous scandals involving its Pegasus spyware, and a program in New York City which installed sound meters on traffic cameras.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and what it reveals about the purpose of policing in settler-colonialism, why efforts at reforming the police miss the institutional problem and purpose of the police in a capitalist system, and the proposed common currency between Brazil and Argentina and how it fits into the trend of de-dollarization.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

