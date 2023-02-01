https://sputniknews.com/20230201/stunning-fluorescent-green-comet-ztf-makes-its-closest-approach-to-earth-1106898824.html

Stunning Fluorescent Green Comet ZTF Makes Its Closest Approach to Earth

Comet ZTF hasn’t paid Earth a visit in roughly 50,000 years, but don’t fret, because now is the time to see it. The comet is set to make its closest pass to our planet on Wednesday.

Comet ZTF hasn’t paid Earth a visit in roughly 50,000 years, but don’t fret, because now is the time to see it. The comet is set to make its closest pass to our planet on Wednesday.With an apparent magnitude of +5, Comet ZTF is visible to the naked eye, but only in darker skies. It will appear in northern skies in the predawn morning, to the left of Polaris. The comet will be about 26 million miles from Earth, or roughly one-third the distance from the Earth to the sun.As it reached its closest point to the sun, which was just outside Earth’s orbit, astrophotographers watching the event in real time captured stunning images of its tail at its largest and brightest.Much ado has been made about the bright-green glow from the comet’s nucleus. Timothy Schmidt, a professor of chemistry, molecules and space at the University of New South Wales in Australia, explained why in a Twitter post earlier this week.So the comet is glowing for the same reason a neon light does: it’s being energized by an outside source, in this case, the sun’s rays.Schmidt worked on a team that uncovered this property of C2 in a 2021 study aimed at finding out why comets’ heads often glow green. They found that when bombarded with a laser, C2 split from a larger carbonate molecule and glowed, but then quickly broke apart into individual carbon atoms. This, they said, is why comets’ heads glow green but not their tails, which are bits of the comet being blown away by the Sun’s rays.

