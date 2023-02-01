International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
No F-16 Jets for Ukraine. At Least for Now
No F-16 Jets for Ukraine. At Least for Now
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Americans saying "too much money for Ukraine" and protests in Germany over it's Ukraine policy.
Biden Says No to F-16 Jets for Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Americans saying "too much money for Ukraine" and protests in Germany over it's Ukraine policy.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | German Aggression Towards Russia, Operation Paperclip, and Russia is Labeled the New "Nazis"Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Trump Vs DeSantis, Is Kamala Harris Next Up for POTUS?, and Mike Pompeo's CrimesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about Holocaust revision, President Zelensky panicking, and NATO involved in hybrid warfare. Sonja talked about the lack of communication between America and Russia. Sonja discussed the war in Ukraine and the possibility of a hot war leading to World War III.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about Nikki Haley running for President, Julian Assange, and Donald Trump's bullying tactics. Tyler commented on Donald Trump's impeachment and Trump's phone call with Zelensky. Tyler discussed who the Democrats might run for the 2024 election and the GOP lead committee investigations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
No F-16 Jets for Ukraine. At Least for Now

04:14 GMT 01.02.2023 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 01.02.2023)
The Backstory
Biden Says No to F-16 Jets for Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Americans saying "too much money for Ukraine" and protests in Germany over it's Ukraine policy.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | German Aggression Towards Russia, Operation Paperclip, and Russia is Labeled the New "Nazis"

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Trump Vs DeSantis, Is Kamala Harris Next Up for POTUS?, and Mike Pompeo's Crimes

In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about Holocaust revision, President Zelensky panicking, and NATO involved in hybrid warfare. Sonja talked about the lack of communication between America and Russia. Sonja discussed the war in Ukraine and the possibility of a hot war leading to World War III.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Tyler Nixon about Nikki Haley running for President, Julian Assange, and Donald Trump's bullying tactics. Tyler commented on Donald Trump's impeachment and Trump's phone call with Zelensky. Tyler discussed who the Democrats might run for the 2024 election and the GOP lead committee investigations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
