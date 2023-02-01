https://sputniknews.com/20230201/former-french-president-criticizes-macrons-brutal-draft-pension-reform-1106877464.html

Former French President Criticizes Macron's 'Brutal' Draft Pension Reform

Former French President Francois Hollande has criticized the draft pension reform proposed by the government of current President Emmanuel Macron, calling it "unfair and brutal"

Earlier in January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to the draft, the French authorities will gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64 years. The first nationwide strike against pension reform took place across France on January 19, during which eight of the country's largest trade unions held more than 200 demonstrations. An estimated 1 million people took part in the protests, the French Interior Ministry said. On Tuesday, more than 87,000 people reportedly took part in the second demonstration against pension reform held in Paris.

