Twitter Files Exposes "Scam-ilton" 68 Hoax; Rand Report on Ukraine; German Political Discord

A Twitter files release has revealed that a think tank called "The Alliance for Securing Democracy" operated a scam called "The Hamilton 68 Dashboard" that... 31.01.2023, Sputnik International

John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Russia gate. A Twitter files release has revealed that a think tank called "The Alliance for Securing Democracy" operated a scam called "The Hamilton 68 Dashboard" that purported to track Russian online influence operations.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking a hospital. Also, a Rand study argues that a protracted war in Ukraine will hurt US interests and US public opinion is shifting away from US intervention in Ukraine.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Mini-drones attacked an amunition depot in the Iranian province of Isfahan; the attack was allegedly carried out by Israel. Also, a US Air Force general predicts war with China before 2025.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Germany. Another retired German military expert has come out against the Olaf Scholz government's policy on Ukraine. Also, Ukraine is asking for German submarines and the German foreign minister may be in hot water.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel is again attacking its neighbors. Also, the Lebanon port blast is in the news again and the Israeli Prime Minister vows harsher policies against Palestinian civilians.Darryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss domestic policy. The killing of a Black Memphis man has sparked a dialogue on systemic racism in America. Also, Representative Ilhan Omar argues that she is facing prejudicial treatment in Congress because she is a Muslim.Miko Peled, author, and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel's challenge to Al-Aqsa ownership will threaten world peace. Also, a new report challenges that major corporations are complicit in Israel's water apartheid.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss China. The accusations against China for censorship are made by the same people who try to use media treachery as a weapon against the Asian powerhouse. Also, China and Latin America strengthen their ties.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

