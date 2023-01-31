https://sputniknews.com/20230131/protesters-rally-in-paris-against-pension-reform-1106846613.html
Sputnik comes live from Paris as thousands of citizens take to the streets in a new round of protests against a pension reform.French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier that 11,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed on 31 January to ensure security at nationwide demonstrations against a draft pension reform.On 10 January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne presented a draft pension reform legislation, which the government plans to implement in September. According to Borne's plan, the French government will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months per year from 1 September, increasing it from its present age of 62 to 64 by 2030.More than 200 demonstrations were held across France in the first wave of protests, with the largest protests taking place in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Nantes.
The first wave of demonstrations against the reform, which would raise the country's retirement age, took place on 19 January. More than 200 protests are expected to take place across France in the second wave on Tuesday.
Sputnik comes live from Paris as thousands of citizens take to the streets in a new round of protests against a pension reform.
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier that 11,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed on 31 January to ensure security at nationwide demonstrations against a draft pension reform.
On 10 January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne presented a draft pension reform legislation, which the government plans to implement in September. According to Borne's plan, the French government will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months per year from 1 September, increasing it from its present age of 62 to 64 by 2030.
More than 200 demonstrations were held across France in the first wave of protests, with the largest protests taking place in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Nantes.
