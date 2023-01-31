https://sputniknews.com/20230131/imf-revises-global-growth-forecast-upward-to-29-for-2023-1106842490.html

IMF Revises Global Growth Forecast Upward to 2.9% for 2023

Global economic growth will slow to 2.9% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said

"Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024. The forecast for 2023 is 0.2 percentage point higher than predicted in the October 2022 World Economic Outlook (WEO) but below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.8 percent," the IMF said on Monday in its updated World Economic Outlook.Global inflation will slow to 6.6% this year and 4.3% in 2024, still remaining well above pre-pandemic levels, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.The global fight against inflation, the conflict in Ukraine and new COVID-19 breakouts in China weighed on global economic activity in 2022, the report noted."The first two factors will continue to do so in 2023," the IMF added.The International Monetary Fund expects economic growth in the United States to slow from 2% in 2022 to 1.4% in 2023 and 1% in 2024.Economic growth in China is projected to increase to 5.2% this year and drop to 4.55 in 2024, the International Monetary Fund said.“Growth in China is projected to rise to 5.2% in 2023, reflecting rapidly improving mobility, and to fall to 4.5% in 2024 before settling at below 4% over the medium term amid declining business dynamism and slow progress on structural reforms,” the report said.Economic growth in the euro area will bottom out at 0.7% in 2023 before rebounding to reach 1.6% in 2024, the International Monetary Fund said.“Growth in the euro area is projected to bottom out at 0.7 percent in 2023 before rising to 1.6 percent in 2024,” the WEO said on Monday.The 0.2 percentage point upward revision to the forecast for 2023 reflects the effects of faster rate hikes by the European Central Bank and eroding real incomes, the report added.

