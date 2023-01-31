International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Gas Futures in Europe Rallying Up to 10% to Over $680 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Gas Futures in Europe Rallying Up to 10% to Over $680 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Gas futures in Europe have increased by 10% on Monday, reaching over $680 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.
2023-01-31T07:51+0000
2023-01-31T07:51+0000
As of 07:23 GMT, March futures at the largest European gas hub TTF were trading at $683.4, which marks a 10% increase. The dynamics of quotations is based on the estimated price of the previous trading day, which stood at $621.2 per 1,000 cubic meters.
07:51 GMT 31.01.2023
A worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany
Gas pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2023
