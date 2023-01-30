https://sputniknews.com/20230130/pompeo-says-solution-to-conflict-should-be-acceptable-to-both-russians-ukrainians-1106831544.html

Pompeo Says Solution to Conflict Should Be Acceptable to Both Russians, Ukrainians

Former CIA director and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that a solution to the Ukraine conflict needs to be acceptable to both Russians and Ukrainians.

"Every day this goes on creates enormous risk for us, for America," Pompeo told Dave Rubin in a YouTube interview, published on Sunday. "We’ve got to get this to end. I only know one way to get it to end and that is to provide the Ukrainians with the tools that they need … We should then find a solution that had two features - one, it’s going to have to be acceptable to both, to Russian people and the Ukrainian people." A solution needs to have a permanency, Pompeo stressed. On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. President Putin said that the goal is to defend the people of the Russian-speaking region of Donbas, who have been "subjected to bullying and genocide" by the authorities in Kiev for eight years. Russia "had no chance to do otherwise" given security risks, the president said. Since the beginning of the Biden administration, the United States has provided approximately $27.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

