NATO Chief Says China 'Poses Challenge' to Security, Interests, Values of Alliance

12:56 GMT 30.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) / NATO flag
NATO flag
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) /
