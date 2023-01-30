https://sputniknews.com/20230130/moscow-not-supporting-idea-of-severing-diplomatic-relations-with-poland-baltic-states-1106814171.html

Moscow Not Supporting Idea of Severing Diplomatic Relations With Poland, Baltic States

Moscow Not Supporting Idea of Severing Diplomatic Relations With Poland, Baltic States

Moscow is not supporting the idea of severing diplomatic relations with Poland and the Baltic countries

2023-01-30T08:33+0000

2023-01-30T08:33+0000

2023-01-30T08:33+0000

russia

poland

russia

diplomatic relations

baltic states

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/17/1106602828_0:38:3077:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_103ea0ec6f639e95599491acf8c63661.jpg

"But we are not in favor of severing diplomatic relations. Even in the most difficult situation, it is necessary to maintain channels for dialogue, resolving issues of our fellow citizens and compatriots," Lavrov told reporters.Poland and the Baltic countries are states where "a frantic Russophobic campaign has been unfolding for a long time and which are trying to be the cooperators of any anti-Russian undertakings of the West," the minister said, adding that bilateral relations with these countries have recently degraded catastrophically. Earlier, Moscow lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia after the Estonian Foreign Ministry required that Russia reduce the number of staff in its embassy in Tallinn starting February 1. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre and asked him to leave the country by February 7, at the same time as Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev would leave Estonia.

poland

russia

baltic states

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

severing diplomatic relations, poland and the baltic countries