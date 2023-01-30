International
Moscow Not Supporting Idea of Severing Diplomatic Relations With Poland, Baltic States
Moscow Not Supporting Idea of Severing Diplomatic Relations With Poland, Baltic States
Moscow is not supporting the idea of severing diplomatic relations with Poland and the Baltic countries
"But we are not in favor of severing diplomatic relations. Even in the most difficult situation, it is necessary to maintain channels for dialogue, resolving issues of our fellow citizens and compatriots," Lavrov told reporters.Poland and the Baltic countries are states where "a frantic Russophobic campaign has been unfolding for a long time and which are trying to be the cooperators of any anti-Russian undertakings of the West," the minister said, adding that bilateral relations with these countries have recently degraded catastrophically. Earlier, Moscow lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia after the Estonian Foreign Ministry required that Russia reduce the number of staff in its embassy in Tallinn starting February 1. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre and asked him to leave the country by February 7, at the same time as Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev would leave Estonia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is not supporting the idea of severing diplomatic relations with Poland and the Baltic countries, it is necessary to maintain channels for dialogue even in a difficult situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"But we are not in favor of severing diplomatic relations. Even in the most difficult situation, it is necessary to maintain channels for dialogue, resolving issues of our fellow citizens and compatriots," Lavrov told reporters.
Poland and the Baltic countries are states where "a frantic Russophobic campaign has been unfolding for a long time and which are trying to be the cooperators of any anti-Russian undertakings of the West," the minister said, adding that bilateral relations with these countries have recently degraded catastrophically.
Earlier, Moscow lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Estonia after the Estonian Foreign Ministry required that Russia reduce the number of staff in its embassy in Tallinn starting February 1. In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonian Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre and asked him to leave the country by February 7, at the same time as Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev would leave Estonia.
