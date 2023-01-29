https://sputniknews.com/20230129/aeroflots-fleet-to-consist-of-70-russian-aircraft-by-2030-says-ceo-1106804164.html

Aeroflot's Fleet to Consist of 70% Russian Aircraft by 2030, Says CEO

Russian aircraft will make up 70% of the fleet of Aeroflot (Russian Airlines) by 2030, the CEO of the Russian flag carrier, Sergey Aleksandrovsky, told reporters.

"By 2030, we plan to put into operation 339 domestic aircraft and develop competencies to maintain airworthiness. The ratio of foreign and domestic aircraft in the fleet will be 30 to 70%, respectively," Aleksandrovsky said. He added that Russia’s largest airline plans to transport up to 43.5 million people in 2023 against 40.7 million last year. "The planned growth parameters are partly synchronized with the comprehensive program for the development of the air transport industry until 2030. We plan to reach 65 million passengers by 2030. At the same time, the [Aeroflot] Group's share in the Russian market will increase to 50%," the CEO said.

