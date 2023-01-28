International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230128/who-urges-countries-to-stockpile-in-case-of-nuclear-emergency-1106781059.html
WHO Urges Countries to Stockpile In Case of Nuclear Emergency
WHO Urges Countries to Stockpile In Case of Nuclear Emergency
the World Health Organization has updated its list of medicines and drugs
2023-01-28T07:16+0000
2023-01-28T07:16+0000
world
world health organization (who)
radiation
drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102599/31/1025993184_0:177:2896:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9cb786b4f61e1c3411cf366363acac.jpg
On 27 January, the World Health Organization updated the list of medicines and drugs it recommends be used to treat exposure to radioactive and nuclear emergencies, for the first time since 2017, which the WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said took more than two years to prepare.According to Dr Maria Neira, WHO’s acting assistant director-general, it is important for nations to have “ready supplies of life-saving medications that will reduce risks and treat injuries from radiation.”These treatments "prevent or reduce exposure to radiation" and are also used for treatment if such exposure occurs.According to the WHO, many countries lack the essential preparedness for emergencies. Among the "potential scenarios" for such emergencies are accidents at nuclear power plants, medical or research facilities, while radioactive materials are being transported, and the deliberate use of such materials with malicious intent.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102599/31/1025993184_304:0:2896:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_4fcc17e35fe91b724f6269345bf712ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear emergencies, lifesaving medicines
nuclear emergencies, lifesaving medicines

WHO Urges Countries to Stockpile In Case of Nuclear Emergency

07:16 GMT 28.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Benjamin Deutsch / X-rayCaution Radiation
Caution Radiation - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Benjamin Deutsch / X-ray
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
These days, people's great fear as global tensions worsen is of nuclear armageddon. As the situation deteriorates, people turn their attention to the emotional crisis surrounding them.
On 27 January, the World Health Organization updated the list of medicines and drugs it recommends be used to treat exposure to radioactive and nuclear emergencies, for the first time since 2017, which the WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said took more than two years to prepare.
According to Dr Maria Neira, WHO’s acting assistant director-general, it is important for nations to have “ready supplies of life-saving medications that will reduce risks and treat injuries from radiation.”

“In radiation emergencies, people may be exposed to radiation at doses ranging from negligible to life-threatening. Governments need to make treatments available for those in need – fast,” Neira said.

These treatments "prevent or reduce exposure to radiation" and are also used for treatment if such exposure occurs.
According to the WHO, many countries lack the essential preparedness for emergencies. Among the "potential scenarios" for such emergencies are accidents at nuclear power plants, medical or research facilities, while radioactive materials are being transported, and the deliberate use of such materials with malicious intent.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала