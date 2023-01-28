International
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Wagner Group Takes Control of Blahodatne in Donetsk Region
22:35 GMT 28.01.2023
