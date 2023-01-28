https://sputniknews.com/20230128/two-dead-in-northwestern-iran-following-59-magnitude-earthquake-1106793209.html

Two Dead in Northwestern Iran Following 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake

Two Dead in Northwestern Iran Following 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake

At least two people died and over 300 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran, Iranian state-run Fars news agency reports, citing emergency services.

2023-01-28T22:04+0000

2023-01-28T22:04+0000

2023-01-28T22:05+0000

world

iran

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106393429_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_320a44c95b720eb15649d692523ffd32.jpg

The 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Iran’s northwestern city of Khoy and the vicinity on Saturday night. Some of the areas hit by the quake are currently experiencing freezing temperatures and snow. Power outages have also been reported.Fars initially said that at least two people died and 122 were injured; all of the injured were taken to local hospitals. Later, the news agency reported, citing Iran's Red Crescent Society, that the number of injured stood at 307 (300 of them were injured in the city of Khoy itself). According to According to the state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) service, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has ordered all the emergency services to assist those injured in the earthquake as soon as possible.Earlier in the day, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in Northern Italy. No injuries were reported in that case.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, earthquake, khoy, khvoy