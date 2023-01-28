https://sputniknews.com/20230128/two-dead-in-northwestern-iran-following-59-magnitude-earthquake-1106793209.html
Two Dead in Northwestern Iran Following 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake
Two Dead in Northwestern Iran Following 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake
At least two people died and over 300 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran, Iranian state-run Fars news agency reports, citing emergency services.
2023-01-28T22:04+0000
2023-01-28T22:04+0000
2023-01-28T22:05+0000
world
iran
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106393429_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_320a44c95b720eb15649d692523ffd32.jpg
The 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Iran’s northwestern city of Khoy and the vicinity on Saturday night. Some of the areas hit by the quake are currently experiencing freezing temperatures and snow. Power outages have also been reported.Fars initially said that at least two people died and 122 were injured; all of the injured were taken to local hospitals. Later, the news agency reported, citing Iran's Red Crescent Society, that the number of injured stood at 307 (300 of them were injured in the city of Khoy itself). According to According to the state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) service, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has ordered all the emergency services to assist those injured in the earthquake as soon as possible.Earlier in the day, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in Northern Italy. No injuries were reported in that case.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106393429_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f31b448952a8c16e2f8eb05440b1494.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, earthquake, khoy, khvoy
iran, earthquake, khoy, khvoy
Two Dead in Northwestern Iran Following 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake
22:04 GMT 28.01.2023 (Updated: 22:05 GMT 28.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two people died and over 300 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran, Iranian state-run Fars news agency reports, citing emergency services.
The 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Iran’s northwestern city of Khoy and the vicinity on Saturday night.
Some of the areas hit by the quake are currently experiencing freezing temperatures and snow. Power outages have also been reported.
Fars initially said that at least two people died and 122 were injured; all of the injured were taken to local hospitals. Later, the news agency reported, citing Iran's Red Crescent Society, that the number of injured stood at 307 (300 of them were injured in the city of Khoy itself). According to
According to the state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) service, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has ordered all the emergency services to assist those injured in the earthquake as soon as possible.
Earlier in the day, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported
in Northern Italy. No injuries were reported in that case.