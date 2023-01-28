International
Two Dead in Northwestern Iran Following 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake
Two Dead in Northwestern Iran Following 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake
At least two people died and over 300 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran, Iranian state-run Fars news agency reports, citing emergency services.
The 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Iran’s northwestern city of Khoy and the vicinity on Saturday night. Some of the areas hit by the quake are currently experiencing freezing temperatures and snow. Power outages have also been reported.Fars initially said that at least two people died and 122 were injured; all of the injured were taken to local hospitals. Later, the news agency reported, citing Iran's Red Crescent Society, that the number of injured stood at 307 (300 of them were injured in the city of Khoy itself). According to According to the state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) service, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has ordered all the emergency services to assist those injured in the earthquake as soon as possible.Earlier in the day, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in Northern Italy. No injuries were reported in that case.
22:04 GMT 28.01.2023 (Updated: 22:05 GMT 28.01.2023)
A general view shows the Iranian capital Tehran with the snow-covered Alborz mountain range in the background on January 7, 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two people died and over 300 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake in northwestern Iran, Iranian state-run Fars news agency reports, citing emergency services.
The 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit Iran’s northwestern city of Khoy and the vicinity on Saturday night.
Some of the areas hit by the quake are currently experiencing freezing temperatures and snow. Power outages have also been reported.
Fars initially said that at least two people died and 122 were injured; all of the injured were taken to local hospitals. Later, the news agency reported, citing Iran's Red Crescent Society, that the number of injured stood at 307 (300 of them were injured in the city of Khoy itself). According to
Shake Map of an Earthquake that occurred near the city of Khoy, Iran on January 28, 2023
Shake Map of an Earthquake that occurred near the city of Khoy, Iran on January 28, 2023
According to the state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) service, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has ordered all the emergency services to assist those injured in the earthquake as soon as possible.
Earlier in the day, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in Northern Italy. No injuries were reported in that case.
