https://sputniknews.com/20230128/radioactive-capsule-missing-for-weeks-before-anyone-noticed-1106785406.html

Radioactive Capsule Missing for Weeks Before Anyone Noticed

Radioactive Capsule Missing for Weeks Before Anyone Noticed

Missing potentially deadly radioactive capsule

2023-01-28T12:50+0000

2023-01-28T12:50+0000

2023-01-28T12:50+0000

world

australia

radiation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101592/03/1015920373_0:82:4437:2577_1920x0_80_0_0_fa13c57533bc607e085984f45b24040e.jpg

A radioactive capsule, which vanished in Western Australia, was missing for weeks before anyone noticed, officials have finally admitted.The capsule, measuring 6x8mm, contains a small amount of radioactive Caesium-137, which can harm one's health, and was lost during transport from a mine site in Newman to the suburbs of Perth in early January. However, officials realized that it had been lost only 15 days later.Darryl Ray, the acting superintendent for Western Australia’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services, said the capsule was placed on the pallet on 10 January at the mine site, then it was transported and arrived at the radiation service company in Malaga on 16 January.The Western Australian authorities are still looking for the capsule, with the search area around 1,400 square kilometers. People living in the search perimeter have been warned to stay away from the capsule if they happen to see it.The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said the capsule could not be used as a weapon, but could cause radiation burns and cause long-term risks - such as cancer.Authorities have asked anyone who sees the capsule to call the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and seek emergency medical attention if they suspect they have come into contact with it.He explained that the capsule was “most dangerous if handled or is close to the body".“If you are further than five meters away from the source - certainly if you are more than 20 meters away from the source - it will pose no danger to you,” he said. “If it is closer than that - and we strongly discourage people from picking it up - certainly don’t put it in your pocket or put it in your car. Don’t put it on your sideboard, it will continue to radiate."

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

deadly radioactive capsule, radioactive cesium-137