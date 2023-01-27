https://sputniknews.com/20230127/us-israel-hold-military-drills-as-nine-palestinians-killed-in-raid-1106742201.html

US, Israel Hold Military Drills as Nine Palestinians Killed in Raid

US, Israel Hold Military Drills as Nine Palestinians Killed in Raid

Why Cop City Matters To Everyone, US and Israel Hold Military Drills, What's Behind Massive Protests In France 27.01.2023

US, Israel Hold Military Drills As Nine Palestinians Killed In Raid Why Cop City Matters To Everyone, US and Israel Hold Military Drills, What’s Behind Massive Protests In France

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Matthew Johnson, Interim Executive Director of Beloved Commune to discuss protests in Atlanta which have erupted in the aftermath of the killing of an activist who was protesting the construction of Cop City, why the emphasis placed on the fact that some protesters are from outside of Atlanta is absurd considering that Cop City would be the latest in a long history of selling out Black Atlanta communities to outside groups, why the struggle against Cop City is so important not only as a struggle against police violence and militarization but also against the destruction of Black communities, and why Cop City is not just an Atlanta issue.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Romana Rubeo, Managing Editor of the Palestine Chronicle to discuss the ongoing Juniper Oak military drills between the US and Israeli militaries and what implications they have for the politics of the region, how these drills are particularly aimed at Iran and demonstrating the US targeting of that country, how these drills demonstrate the relationship between the US and Israel and what purposes Israel serves for US imperialism, and how countries in the region may react to these drills in the long term as the world trends toward a multipolar order.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jean Paul Batisse, former professor at the University of Rheims to discuss the proposed increase in the retirement age in France and the strikes and protests in response to it, why President Emmanuel Macron is pursuing this policy despite its unpopularity, how this fits into the broader trend of anti-worker policies in Europe, and what the future holds for Macron and his pursuit of this policy.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the killing of nine Palestinians in a raid on Jenin by the Israeli military, Florida’s rejection of the Advanced Placement Black History course and Ron DeSantis’ ongoing attempt to censor education, and reports that Joe Biden is courting big money donors for his rumored reelection campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

