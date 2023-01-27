https://sputniknews.com/20230127/the-global-establishment-is-hungry-for-a-world-war-iii-scenario-1106743645.html
The Global Establishment is Hungry for a World War III Scenario
The Global Establishment is Hungry for a World War III Scenario
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congress looking into banning Tiktok and France will pull its troops from Burkina Faso.
The Global Establishment is Hungry for a World War III Scenario
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congress looking into banning Tiktok and France will pull its troops from Burkina Faso.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Germany Declares War Against Russia, Russian Missile Srike on Ukraine, and Freedom of the PressTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Political Narrative on COVID-19, Questioning the COVID Vaccines, and Climate Change In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian military strategy, Crimea, and the fiction of "Ukraine is winning." Mark described the only path to victory for Ukraine and Joe Biden's announcement of American battle tank shipments for Ukraine. Mark commented on the use of depleted uranium and Russia's warning against the use of depleted uranium ammunition.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the firing of employees who refused the COVID vaccines, strokes possibly related to vaccines, and French words in the English language. Ted discussed the idea of ending the military-industrial complex and weapons manufactured by the military. Ted talked about the proxy war in Ukraine and the profit of war.
The Global Establishment is Hungry for a World War III Scenario
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Congress looking into banning Tiktok and France will pull its troops from Burkina Faso.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Germany Declares War Against Russia, Russian Missile Srike on Ukraine, and Freedom of the Press
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Political Narrative on COVID-19, Questioning the COVID Vaccines, and Climate Change
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian military strategy, Crimea, and the fiction of "Ukraine is winning." Mark described the only path to victory for Ukraine and Joe Biden's announcement of American battle tank shipments for Ukraine. Mark commented on the use of depleted uranium and Russia's warning against the use of depleted uranium ammunition.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the firing of employees who refused the COVID vaccines, strokes possibly related to vaccines, and French words in the English language. Ted discussed the idea of ending the military-industrial complex and weapons manufactured by the military. Ted talked about the proxy war in Ukraine and the profit of war.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.