Russian Diplomats Banned From Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony in Amsterdam, Embassy Says

The Dutch authorities refused to allow Russian diplomats to participate in a ceremony in memory of the victims of the Holocaust in Amsterdam, this decision is highly politicized, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said on Friday.
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Dutch authorities refused to allow Russian diplomats to participate in a ceremony in memory of the victims of the Holocaust in Amsterdam, this decision is highly politicized, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said on Friday.
"The Russian Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands deeply regrets the decision of the Dutch authorities to prevent the participation of representatives of the embassy in the annual ceremony in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, organized by the Dutch Auschwitz Committee on January 29 in Amsterdam. Whatever the reservations about the current political situation, this decision is highly politicized," the embassy wrote on social media.