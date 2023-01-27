International
Breaking News: Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Terrorize People, Commit Ethnic Cleansing as They Forget WWII Lessons, Putin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/russian-diplomats-banned-from-holocaust-remembrance-ceremony-in-amsterdam-embassy-says-1106753056.html
Russian Diplomats Banned From Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony in Amsterdam, Embassy Says
Russian Diplomats Banned From Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony in Amsterdam, Embassy Says
The Dutch authorities refused to allow Russian diplomats to participate in a ceremony in memory of the victims of the Holocaust in Amsterdam, this decision is highly politicized, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said on Friday.
2023-01-27T09:23+0000
2023-01-27T09:23+0000
world
netherlands
holocaust
russian embassy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/85/1077278515_0:117:1920:1197_1920x0_80_0_0_7c8c6e2bc0d21bb461e6aa7ef6fbaea0.jpg
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/85/1077278515_84:0:1836:1314_1920x0_80_0_0_15395e1f54d32ca5bab6f1239f48a5fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
amsterdam, netherlands, holocaust, historic memory, russian embassy
amsterdam, netherlands, holocaust, historic memory, russian embassy

Russian Diplomats Banned From Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony in Amsterdam, Embassy Says

09:23 GMT 27.01.2023
© Photo : Pixabay/Laura Montagnani View on water channel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands
View on water channel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
© Photo : Pixabay/Laura Montagnani
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Dutch authorities refused to allow Russian diplomats to participate in a ceremony in memory of the victims of the Holocaust in Amsterdam, this decision is highly politicized, the Russian Embassy in The Hague said on Friday.
"The Russian Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands deeply regrets the decision of the Dutch authorities to prevent the participation of representatives of the embassy in the annual ceremony in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, organized by the Dutch Auschwitz Committee on January 29 in Amsterdam. Whatever the reservations about the current political situation, this decision is highly politicized," the embassy wrote on social media.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала