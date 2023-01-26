https://sputniknews.com/20230126/us-and-germany-reach-tank-deal-classification-chaos-1106706788.html

US and Germany Reach Tank Deal, Classification Chaos

US and Germany Reach Tank Deal, Classification Chaos

The US president affirms unity with Europe as he promises 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev forces, describing Ukraine as a “worldwide” conflict. 26.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-26T09:42+0000

2023-01-26T09:42+0000

2023-01-26T09:42+0000

political misfits

ukraine

antitrust laws

google

ticketmaster

congress

tanks

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106706642_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_25116810d218b36ba8c8e60f633e91e9.png

US and Germany Reach Tank Deal, Classification Chaos The US president affirms unity with Europe as he promises 31 Abrams tanks to Kiev forces, describing Ukraine as a “worldwide” conflict.

Independent journalist, author, and researcher with Codepink Nicolas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Joe Biden’s announcement committing tanks to Kiev, what has led up to the current situation in Ukraine, what made Germany cave to US pressure and what consequences it might face as a result, the chances for meaningful negotiations amid increasing escalation, and Finland and Sweden’s rocky road to NATO membership.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the Department of Justice’s antitrust suit against Google, what Google’s defense is, the data privacy implications of the lawsuit has, the Senate Judiciary Committee's first meeting on Ticketmaster's monopoly, and the importance of decommodifying entertainment as a society.Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses developments in plea deals for 9/11 defendants, the future of the Guantanamo detainment facility, the new GOP House leadership stripping Democrats of committee assignments, how the Espionage Act relates to this series of classified documents scandals, and the police killing of Tyre Nichols.Former senior FBI agent and renowned whistleblower Coleen Rowley discusses the indictment of a former high-ranking FBI official on felony charges involving connections to Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, the revolving door between intelligence and law enforcement agencies and foreign governments and large corporations, the likelihood of a plea deal, and the truth about the FBI’s persecution of longtime political prisoner Leonard Peltier.The Misfits also discuss the revelations surrounding bodily remains from the Battle of Waterloo.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

ukraine, antitrust laws, google, ticketmaster, congress, tanks, fbi, аудио