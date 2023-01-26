https://sputniknews.com/20230126/scientists-develop-metallic-robots-that-can-turn-liquid-to-pass-through-obstacles-1106733913.html

Scientists Develop Metallic Robots That Can Turn Liquid to Pass Through Obstacles

Scientists Develop Metallic Robots That Can Turn Liquid to Pass Through Obstacles

The new robots demonstrated, among other things, an ability to pass through a grid by switching to a liquid form before returning to their solid state on the other side.

2023-01-26T16:19+0000

2023-01-26T16:19+0000

2023-01-26T16:27+0000

science & tech

robot

shape

shift

study

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105781/67/1057816797_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_443ac40eaea08f19cce64aa23a136073.jpg

A team of Chinese researchers has developed a peculiar type of miniature robot that can change its state between liquid and solid.The scientists, led by The Chinese University of Hong Kong engineer Chengfeng Pan, took gallium – a metal with a melting point of only 29.8 degrees Celsius – and embedded it with magnetic particles, thus producing what they described as a “magnetoactive solid-liquid phase transitional machine.”The team has determined that the robots made out of this material could, through the application of a magnetic field, jump across moats, climb walls, split themselves in half to move objects and even assume a liquid state to move through a grid, only to solidify on the other side – a feat that brings to life a scene from the 1991 movie “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”Noting that providing robots with “the ability to switch between liquid and solid states endows them with more functionality,” Pan also mentioned that the team is now “pushing this material system in more practical ways to solve some very specific medical and engineering problems.”The researchers have already confirmed that their robotic creations could remove a foreign object from a model stomach and deliver drugs on demand. It could be used as “smart soldering robots for wireless circuit assembly and repair,” according to the press release.Majidi, however, pointed out that these are only “one-off demonstrations” and “proofs of concept”, and that “much more study will be required to delve into how this could actually be used for drug delivery or for removing foreign objects.”

https://sputniknews.com/20230122/russian-scientists-develop-robotic-masseur-for-cosmonauts-1106565888.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

liquid robot, shapeshifting robot