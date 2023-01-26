International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230126/scientists-develop-metallic-robots-that-can-turn-liquid-to-pass-through-obstacles-1106733913.html
Scientists Develop Metallic Robots That Can Turn Liquid to Pass Through Obstacles
Scientists Develop Metallic Robots That Can Turn Liquid to Pass Through Obstacles
The new robots demonstrated, among other things, an ability to pass through a grid by switching to a liquid form before returning to their solid state on the other side.
2023-01-26T16:19+0000
2023-01-26T16:27+0000
science & tech
robot
shape
shift
study
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105781/67/1057816797_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_443ac40eaea08f19cce64aa23a136073.jpg
A team of Chinese researchers has developed a peculiar type of miniature robot that can change its state between liquid and solid.The scientists, led by The Chinese University of Hong Kong engineer Chengfeng Pan, took gallium – a metal with a melting point of only 29.8 degrees Celsius – and embedded it with magnetic particles, thus producing what they described as a “magnetoactive solid-liquid phase transitional machine.”The team has determined that the robots made out of this material could, through the application of a magnetic field, jump across moats, climb walls, split themselves in half to move objects and even assume a liquid state to move through a grid, only to solidify on the other side – a feat that brings to life a scene from the 1991 movie “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”Noting that providing robots with “the ability to switch between liquid and solid states endows them with more functionality,” Pan also mentioned that the team is now “pushing this material system in more practical ways to solve some very specific medical and engineering problems.”The researchers have already confirmed that their robotic creations could remove a foreign object from a model stomach and deliver drugs on demand. It could be used as “smart soldering robots for wireless circuit assembly and repair,” according to the press release.Majidi, however, pointed out that these are only “one-off demonstrations” and “proofs of concept”, and that “much more study will be required to delve into how this could actually be used for drug delivery or for removing foreign objects.”
https://sputniknews.com/20230122/russian-scientists-develop-robotic-masseur-for-cosmonauts-1106565888.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105781/67/1057816797_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_7498d8046fb9d9d10f5a01654513a7c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
liquid robot, shapeshifting robot
liquid robot, shapeshifting robot

Scientists Develop Metallic Robots That Can Turn Liquid to Pass Through Obstacles

16:19 GMT 26.01.2023 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 26.01.2023)
CC0 / / Robot
Robot - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The new robots demonstrated, among other things, an ability to pass through a grid by switching to a liquid form before returning to their solid state on the other side.
A team of Chinese researchers has developed a peculiar type of miniature robot that can change its state between liquid and solid.
The scientists, led by The Chinese University of Hong Kong engineer Chengfeng Pan, took gallium – a metal with a melting point of only 29.8 degrees Celsius – and embedded it with magnetic particles, thus producing what they described as a “magnetoactive solid-liquid phase transitional machine.”
“The magnetic particles here have two roles,” Carmel Majidi, a mechanical engineer from Carnegie Mellon University and senior author of the study, said as quoted in a press release. “One is that they make the material responsive to an alternating magnetic field, so you can, through induction, heat up the material and cause the phase change. But the magnetic particles also give the robots mobility and the ability to move in response to the magnetic field.”
The team has determined that the robots made out of this material could, through the application of a magnetic field, jump across moats, climb walls, split themselves in half to move objects and even assume a liquid state to move through a grid, only to solidify on the other side – a feat that brings to life a scene from the 1991 movie “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”
Noting that providing robots with “the ability to switch between liquid and solid states endows them with more functionality,” Pan also mentioned that the team is now “pushing this material system in more practical ways to solve some very specific medical and engineering problems.”
Space walk by Russian Cosmonauts - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2023
Russia
Russian Scientists Develop Robotic Masseur For Cosmonauts
22 January, 06:04 GMT
The researchers have already confirmed that their robotic creations could remove a foreign object from a model stomach and deliver drugs on demand. It could be used as “smart soldering robots for wireless circuit assembly and repair,” according to the press release.
Majidi, however, pointed out that these are only “one-off demonstrations” and “proofs of concept”, and that “much more study will be required to delve into how this could actually be used for drug delivery or for removing foreign objects.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала