How to Make Spaceships Faster? Shoot Them With Micro Pellets, Scientist Suggests

For a long time mankind has dreamed of manned missions to stars outside the solar system. Yet, such missions require excessive amount of time. But new project promises to make serious progress in solving this problem.

2023-01-26

Artur Davoyan, an Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of California, has an idea that has been listed as one of 14 proposals in NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts. Under this program, the scientist will receive a $175,000 grant for further development. In this case, it involves a ray-driven propulsion system, solar sails and a solar gravity lens.The solar gravity lens is an idea to use the Sun as a colossal lens for astronomical observations. It is based on the phenomenon of gravity lenses predicted by General Relativity, which says massive objects change the curvature of space-time by multiplying the light from objects behind them.Unlike traditional spacecraft and rockets, laser-powered solar sailboat flights do not require fuel. However, the beams of radiation weaken at long distances. Very powerful laser installations are required for the apparatus to reach the nearest star in at least a hundred years.Davoyan proposes a change to this idea - a stream of microscopic particles that would be able to move an apparatus weighing about a ton to a distance of 500 astronomical units (1 AU is the average distance from Earth to the Sun) in less than 20 years. Each particle is set in motion by laser ablation, and then particles themselves transmit their momentum to the spacecraft. Unlike the laser beam, the particles are not deflected as quickly and are much lighter than photons, allowing the heavier vehicle to accelerate.In addition, less energy is needed to accelerate such particles. According to the scientists' calculations, for a ship with a mass of 1 ton, which will move at a speed of 10 AU per year (1.5 trillion km per year), only a 10 MW laser is needed.

