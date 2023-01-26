https://sputniknews.com/20230126/poland-initiates-resolution-on-germanys-wwii-reparations-in-council-of-europe-1106735190.html

Poland Initiates Resolution on Germany's WWII Reparations in Council of Europe

Poland Initiates Resolution on Germany's WWII Reparations in Council of Europe

Poland initiated in the Council of Europe the adoption of a resolution on Germany's payment of reparations to Polish citizens affected by World War II, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said on Thursday.

According to Mularczyk, the draft resolution touches upon the implementation of the right to reparations for Polish citizens, as well as the "lack of access to a judicial path and fair trial on these issues." The deputy foreign minister added that the draft document was signed by 35 lawmakers from 11 Council of Europe member states. At the same time, Mularczyk pointed out the "asymmetry" of reparation payments to citizens affected by World War II. Mularczyk added that Poland expected this issue to become the subject of consideration by the Council of Europe and end with a report calling on Germany to "correct its legislation" and pay reparations. In September 2022, Warsaw demanded 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.4 trillion) from Germany as reparations for damage from World War II. In early October, Warsaw sent a corresponding note to Berlin. After that, Poland appealed to a number of countries and international organizations, including UNESCO and the United Nations, with a request to help it receive wartime reparations from Germany. Germany said the Polish government had relinquished all demands for reparations under the agreement of 1953.

