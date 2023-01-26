International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20230126/japan-successfully-launches-new-surveillance-satellite-into-orbit---mhi-launch-services-1106710969.html
Japan Successfully Launches New Surveillance Satellite Into Orbit - MHI Launch Services
Japan Successfully Launches New Surveillance Satellite Into Orbit - MHI Launch Services
Japan's aerospace exploration agency JAXA on Thursday successfully launched an H-IIA Launch Vehicle to put the new IGS-Radar 7 reconnaissance satellite into orbit, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Launch Services said.
2023-01-26T03:27+0000
2023-01-26T03:21+0000
science & tech
japan's aerospace exploration agency (jaxa)
japan
surveillance
launch
space
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107793/68/1077936853_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_1fa057f7e650fea4d8fa55fd9ee0343b.jpg
"Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has launched the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 46 at 10:50 [a.m. local time, 01:50 GMT] on Jan. 26, 2023 JST from the Tanegashima Space Center," MHI Launch Services tweeted. According to the company, the satellite has already successfully separated from the rocket. IGS-Radar 7 is a new reconnaissance satellite developed by Mitsubishi Electric. The satellite is a part of the Japanese government's Information Gathering Satellite (IGS) reconnaissance satellite launch program, the main goal of which is to ensure the country's independence in obtaining satellite information. Currently, Japan has several optical reconnaissance and radar satellites in orbit. Optical satellites survey the Earth, including military targets, during the day and radar satellites monitor the Earth's surface at night or in conditions of poor visibility.
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107793/68/1077936853_240:0:1679:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_d8f725db574bb2eb8668a69cc9535f53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, surveillance satellite, orbit, space, launch
japan, surveillance satellite, orbit, space, launch

Japan Successfully Launches New Surveillance Satellite Into Orbit - MHI Launch Services

03:27 GMT 26.01.2023
© Pixabay/CC0Milky Way
Milky Way - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2023
© Pixabay/CC0
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's aerospace exploration agency JAXA on Thursday successfully launched an H-IIA Launch Vehicle to put the new IGS-Radar 7 reconnaissance satellite into orbit, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Launch Services said.
"Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has launched the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 46 at 10:50 [a.m. local time, 01:50 GMT] on Jan. 26, 2023 JST from the Tanegashima Space Center," MHI Launch Services tweeted.
According to the company, the satellite has already successfully separated from the rocket.
IGS-Radar 7 is a new reconnaissance satellite developed by Mitsubishi Electric. The satellite is a part of the Japanese government's Information Gathering Satellite (IGS) reconnaissance satellite launch program, the main goal of which is to ensure the country's independence in obtaining satellite information.
Currently, Japan has several optical reconnaissance and radar satellites in orbit. Optical satellites survey the Earth, including military targets, during the day and radar satellites monitor the Earth's surface at night or in conditions of poor visibility.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала