Japan Successfully Launches New Surveillance Satellite Into Orbit - MHI Launch Services

Japan's aerospace exploration agency JAXA on Thursday successfully launched an H-IIA Launch Vehicle to put the new IGS-Radar 7 reconnaissance satellite into orbit, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Launch Services said.

2023-01-26T03:27+0000

"Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has launched the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 46 at 10:50 [a.m. local time, 01:50 GMT] on Jan. 26, 2023 JST from the Tanegashima Space Center," MHI Launch Services tweeted. According to the company, the satellite has already successfully separated from the rocket. IGS-Radar 7 is a new reconnaissance satellite developed by Mitsubishi Electric. The satellite is a part of the Japanese government's Information Gathering Satellite (IGS) reconnaissance satellite launch program, the main goal of which is to ensure the country's independence in obtaining satellite information. Currently, Japan has several optical reconnaissance and radar satellites in orbit. Optical satellites survey the Earth, including military targets, during the day and radar satellites monitor the Earth's surface at night or in conditions of poor visibility.

