Group Suspected of Operating Slave Labor Cannabis Farms Detained in London

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) has apprehended a criminal group in London suspected of using modern slavery victims to operate cannabis farms, states agency's press office.

The NCA said that those arrested are suspected of setting up cannabis farms, and trafficking victims between them to work. They remain in custody and are being questioned. The agency added that the recent operation follows an operation in April 2022, when NCA officers uncovered a huge cannabis farm operating out of an industrial unit in Stroud, Gloucestershire. According to the statement, the agency's officers then found "three suspected victims of modern slavery, all Vietnamese nationals, working at the premises." The agency added that 500 cannabis plants worth some $496,000 have been recovered and destroyed. London police have earlier detained 170 people in the UK's capital in a three-day raid targeting criminal groups. The police seized 30 weapons, including 30 knives, 40 drugs, 66 cars, and 5,700 pounds (approximately 7,068) in cash.

