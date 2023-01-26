https://sputniknews.com/20230126/finland-sees-150-year-record-low-fertility-surge-in-deaths-in-2022--1106726828.html
The number of births in Finland in 2022 was the lowest in more than 150 years, while the death rate reached the highest figure since the 1940s, data by the Statistics Finland agency showed on Thursday
. In particular, 44,933 children were born in the country in 2022, which is 4,661 less year-on-year. Meanwhile, a total of 62,886 Finns passed away in 2022, an increase of 5,227 deaths compared to 2021. At the same time, despite all these factors, Finland's population increased by 17,278 persons over the course of 2022 and reached over 5.565 million in late December 2022, according to Statistics Finland. The key reason for the population increase was the migration gain from abroad, the statistical agency said, adding that the number of immigrants had been 34,780 higher than that of emigrants.
11:54 GMT 26.01.2023 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 26.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of births in Finland in 2022 was the lowest in more than 150 years, while the death rate reached the highest figure since the 1940s, data by the Statistics Finland agency showed on Thursday
In particular, 44,933 children were born
in the country in 2022, which is 4,661 less year-on-year. Meanwhile, a total of 62,886 Finns passed away in 2022, an increase of 5,227 deaths compared to 2021.
"The number of births was 17,953 lower than that of deaths," the agency said in a statement.
At the same time, despite all these factors, Finland's population increased
by 17,278 persons over the course of 2022 and reached over 5.565 million in late December 2022, according to Statistics Finland.
The key reason for the population increase was the migration gain from abroad, the statistical agency said, adding that the number of immigrants had been 34,780 higher than that of emigrants.