Biden Says Tanks for Ukraine Are 'Not an Offensive Threat'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump's reinstatement to Facebook*, and Adam Schiff's removal from the House Intelligence Committee.
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Radical Left Immigration Policies, Polls on Legal Immigration, and Mexican Drug Cartels
David Horowitz - Writer, Author, and Conservative | Biden's Border Crisis is Criminal, Trickle Down Communism, and January 6th Lies
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about the financial boom for Mexican cartels, MS 13 in Maryland, and Barack Obama's past immigration enforcement policies. Andrew talked about the Biden administration officials who have compared US immigration to Jim Crow and the humanitarian disaster at the Southern border. Andrew commented on Mayor Eric Adam's plea for federal help with migrants in NYC.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Horowitz about his new book Final Battle:The Next Election Could Be the Last, California ruined by the left. David criticized President Biden for his crimes at the Southern border and how the left has normalized communist policies. David talked about the Democrats' hate for the US Constitution and violence on property.
*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities.