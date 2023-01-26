https://sputniknews.com/20230126/biden-says-tanks-for-ukraine-are-not-an-offensive-threat-1106709185.html

Biden Says Tanks for Ukraine Are 'Not an Offensive Threat'

Biden Says Tanks for Ukraine Are 'Not an Offensive Threat'

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump's reinstatement to Facebook*, and Adam Schiff's removal... 26.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-26T09:43+0000

2023-01-26T09:43+0000

2023-01-26T09:43+0000

the backstory

maryland

classified documents

communism

january 6

antifa

tanks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106709039_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_afcb591031a7d06d09c0888a335b46c3.png

Biden says Tanks for Ukraine are "Not An Offensive Threat" On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump's reinstatement to Facebook, and Adam Schiff's removal from the House Intelligence Committee.

Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Radical Left Immigration Policies, Polls on Legal Immigration, and Mexican Drug CartelsDavid Horowitz - Writer, Author, and Conservative | Biden's Border Crisis is Criminal, Trickle Down Communism, and January 6th LiesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about the financial boom for Mexican cartels, MS 13 in Maryland, and Barack Obama's past immigration enforcement policies. Andrew talked about the Biden administration officials who have compared US immigration to Jim Crow and the humanitarian disaster at the Southern border. Andrew commented on Mayor Eric Adam's plea for federal help with migrants in NYC.In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Horowitz about his new book Final Battle:The Next Election Could Be the Last, California ruined by the left. David criticized President Biden for his crimes at the Southern border and how the left has normalized communist policies. David talked about the Democrats' hate for the US Constitution and violence on property.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities.

maryland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

maryland, classified documents, communism, january 6, antifa, tanks, аудио