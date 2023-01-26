International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Biden Says Tanks for Ukraine Are 'Not an Offensive Threat'
Biden Says Tanks for Ukraine Are 'Not an Offensive Threat'
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump's reinstatement to Facebook*, and Adam Schiff's removal... 26.01.2023
Biden says Tanks for Ukraine are "Not An Offensive Threat"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump's reinstatement to Facebook, and Adam Schiff's removal from the House Intelligence Committee.
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Radical Left Immigration Policies, Polls on Legal Immigration, and Mexican Drug CartelsDavid Horowitz - Writer, Author, and Conservative | Biden's Border Crisis is Criminal, Trickle Down Communism, and January 6th LiesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about the financial boom for Mexican cartels, MS 13 in Maryland, and Barack Obama's past immigration enforcement policies. Andrew talked about the Biden administration officials who have compared US immigration to Jim Crow and the humanitarian disaster at the Southern border. Andrew commented on Mayor Eric Adam's plea for federal help with migrants in NYC.In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Horowitz about his new book Final Battle:The Next Election Could Be the Last, California ruined by the left. David criticized President Biden for his crimes at the Southern border and how the left has normalized communist policies. David talked about the Democrats' hate for the US Constitution and violence on property.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities.
Biden Says Tanks for Ukraine Are 'Not an Offensive Threat'

09:43 GMT 26.01.2023
The Backstory
Biden says Tanks for Ukraine are "Not An Offensive Threat"
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump's reinstatement to Facebook*, and Adam Schiff's removal from the House Intelligence Committee.
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Radical Left Immigration Policies, Polls on Legal Immigration, and Mexican Drug Cartels

David Horowitz - Writer, Author, and Conservative | Biden's Border Crisis is Criminal, Trickle Down Communism, and January 6th Lies

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about the financial boom for Mexican cartels, MS 13 in Maryland, and Barack Obama's past immigration enforcement policies. Andrew talked about the Biden administration officials who have compared US immigration to Jim Crow and the humanitarian disaster at the Southern border. Andrew commented on Mayor Eric Adam's plea for federal help with migrants in NYC.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Horowitz about his new book Final Battle:The Next Election Could Be the Last, California ruined by the left. David criticized President Biden for his crimes at the Southern border and how the left has normalized communist policies. David talked about the Democrats' hate for the US Constitution and violence on property.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*Facebook is banned in Russia over extremist activities.
