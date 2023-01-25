https://sputniknews.com/20230125/us-secret-service-finds-25-of-mass-shootings-driven-by-conspiracy-theories-hateful-ideologies-1106707372.html

US Secret Service Finds 25% of Mass Shootings Driven by Conspiracy Theories, Hateful Ideologies

A recent study by the US Secret Service has concluded that roughly one-quarter of mass shootings happen in the United States because the perpetrator was driven by either a conspiracy theory or a hateful ideology.

A recent study by the US Secret Service (USSS) has concluded that roughly one-quarter of mass shootings happen in the United States because the perpetrator was driven by either a conspiracy theory or a hateful ideology.The USSS said it undertook the study to help communities identify rising threats and address them before they become violent by highlighting observable behaviors that should be a cause for concern.However, even more, roughly half, were motivated by personal issues, such as grievances with friends or family, work colleagues, or were “retaliating for perceived wrongs.”They also found that most attackers used firearms they had obtained illegally, and many had a history of “physically aggressive or intimidating behaviors.” They also found most exhibited behavior that elicited concern from others, many of whom feared violence would result from them.The USSS noted communities should encourage bystander reporting and businesses and public institutions should consider adopting plans for identifying people who may pose a risk of violence and for resolving interpersonal grievances. They also said authorities must pay more attention to hate speech against various groups, and especially to misogyny, as a key indicator of the potential for violence, but cautioned that such speech could be protected by the First Amendment, too.Online platforms were singled out as a key place where people become exposed to and inculcated with hateful ideologies.Members of such sites may also discuss their plans to carry out an attack beforehand - talk that must be taken seriously and immediately responded to.The publication of the report comes as the nation is reeling from a spree of large shooting incidents in California, including the killing of 11 people at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park and a shooting spree at several mushroom farms that killed seven.

