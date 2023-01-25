Pence Makes Three

International
Former US Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged “documents bearing classified markings” were discovered in his personal residence, just two months after attacking former President Donald Trump over near-identical accusations.
Last week, a representative for Pence sent a letter to the National Archives acknowledging classified files were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to Pence's home towards the end of the most recent administration, including a number that "could potentially contain sensitive… information.""Vice President Pence immediately secured those documents in a locked safe pending further direction on proper handling from the National Archives," the statement insisted.The former VP has been left eating crow after lambasting his former boss over similar allegations. In November, Pence stated on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "clearly, possessing classified documents in an unprotected area is not proper."
