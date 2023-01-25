https://sputniknews.com/20230125/pence-makes-three-1106670343.html

Pence Makes Three

Pence Makes Three

Former US Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged “documents bearing classified markings” were discovered in his personal residence, just two months after attacking former President Donald Trump over near-identical accusations.

2023-01-25T02:34+0000

2023-01-25T02:34+0000

2023-01-25T02:28+0000

cartoons

ted rall

mike pence

classified documents

us national archives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/19/1106669117_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_2ab805a83d93410dd8a37bbb08252835.jpg

Former US Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged “documents bearing classified markings” were discovered in his personal residence, just two months after attacking former President Donald Trump over near-identical accusations.Last week, a representative for Pence sent a letter to the National Archives acknowledging classified files were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s home towards the end of the most recent administration, including a number that “could potentially contain sensitive… information.”“Vice President Pence immediately secured those documents in a locked safe pending further direction on proper handling from the National Archives,” the statement insisted.The former VP has been left eating crow after lambasting his former boss over similar allegations. In November, Pence stated on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “clearly, possessing classified documents in an unprotected area is not proper.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mike pence, classified documents, national archives