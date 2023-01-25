https://sputniknews.com/20230125/pence-makes-three-1106670343.html
Pence Makes Three
Pence Makes Three
Former US Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged "documents bearing classified markings" were discovered in his personal residence, just two months after attacking former President Donald Trump over near-identical accusations.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged “documents bearing classified markings” were discovered in his personal residence, just two months after attacking former President Donald Trump over near-identical accusations.Last week, a representative for Pence sent a letter to the National Archives acknowledging classified files were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s home towards the end of the most recent administration, including a number that “could potentially contain sensitive… information.”“Vice President Pence immediately secured those documents in a locked safe pending further direction on proper handling from the National Archives,” the statement insisted.The former VP has been left eating crow after lambasting his former boss over similar allegations. In November, Pence stated on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “clearly, possessing classified documents in an unprotected area is not proper.”
Pence Makes Three
With yet another top official under investigation for keeping classified documents in their private residence, it appears American leaders’ decision to ‘work from home’ is coming back to haunt them.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged “documents bearing classified markings” were discovered in his personal residence, just two months after attacking former President Donald Trump over near-identical accusations.
Last week, a representative for Pence sent a letter
to the National Archives acknowledging classified files were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s home towards the end of the most recent administration, including a number that “could potentially contain sensitive… information.”
“Vice President Pence immediately secured those documents in a locked safe pending further direction on proper handling from the National Archives,” the statement insisted.
The former VP has been left eating crow after lambasting his former boss over similar allegations. In November, Pence stated
on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “clearly, possessing classified documents in an unprotected area is not proper.”