Latin American Powers Mull Joint Currency to Challenge US Dollar's Hegemony
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including a possible joint currency to challenge the US dollar’s hegemony.
Thabiso Lehoko - African CorrespondentHilary Fordwich - Global Business Consultant and Royal CommentatorJuan Ricardo Ortega - CEO Bogotá Energy GroupTed Rall - political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist.Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado and Chairman of StopJoe.comIn the first hour, the hosts spoke to Thabiso Lehoko about the military and political ties forging between Russia and South Africa.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Hilary Fordwich to discuss how famous people can get canceled if any negative comments are made against the royals Harry and Meghan.Later in the second hour, Juan Ricardo Ortega discusses with Fault Lines the potential joint currency between Brazil and Argentina to challenge the dollar.In the third hour, Ted Rall spoke with Fault Lines about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pending travel to Taiwan to focus on China.Later in the last hour, the team was joined by Ted Harvey to discuss the latest charges against the Oathkeepers related to the January 6th Capitol riot.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to travel to Taiwan later this year as House Republicans focus on China, according to a report on Monday. the L.A. shooting that killed ten people during the Lunar New Year celebration.
Latin American Powers Mull Joint Currency to Challenge US Dollar's Hegemony
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including a possible joint currency to challenge the US dollar’s hegemony.
Thabiso Lehoko - African Correspondent
Hilary Fordwich - Global Business Consultant and Royal Commentator
Juan Ricardo Ortega - CEO Bogotá Energy Group
Ted Rall - political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist.
Ted Harvey - Former State Senator in Colorado and Chairman of StopJoe.com
In the first hour, the hosts spoke to Thabiso Lehoko about the military and political ties forging between Russia and South Africa.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Hilary Fordwich to discuss how famous people can get canceled if any negative comments are made against the royals Harry and Meghan.
Later in the second hour, Juan Ricardo Ortega discusses with Fault Lines the potential joint currency between Brazil and Argentina to challenge the dollar.
In the third hour, Ted Rall spoke with Fault Lines about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pending travel to Taiwan to focus on China.
Later in the last hour, the team was joined by Ted Harvey to discuss the latest charges against the Oathkeepers related to the January 6th Capitol riot.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to travel to Taiwan later this year as House Republicans focus on China, according to a report on Monday. the L.A. shooting that killed ten people during the Lunar New Year celebration.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.