Double Impact: Earthquakes Rock California in Quick Succession

BREAKING: German Cabinet Says Other European Partners Will Also Send Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
The US state of California has been rocked by several quakes during the early hours of January 25.The first, a magnitude 4.2 tremor, hit at around 2 a.m. (local time) off the coast of Malibu Beach, at a depth of around 14.8 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.Mere minutes later it was followed by a magnitude 3.5 aftershock.The USGS also reported two more tremors, magnitude 2.8 and 2.6 respectively, occurring in the same area less than an hour after the first one struck.DETAILS TO FOLLOW
10:52 GMT 25.01.2023 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 25.01.2023)
CC0 / / Seismograph
Seismograph - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2023
CC0 / /
