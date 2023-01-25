https://sputniknews.com/20230125/double-impact-earthquakes-rock-california-in-quick-succession-1106683950.html
Double Impact: Earthquakes Rock California in Quick Succession
Double Impact: Earthquakes Rock California in Quick Succession
The US state of California has been rocked by several quakes during the early hours of January 25.
The first, a magnitude 4.2 tremor, hit at around 2 a.m. (local time) off the coast of Malibu Beach, at a depth of around 14.8 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.Mere minutes later it was followed by a magnitude 3.5 aftershock.The USGS also reported two more tremors, magnitude 2.8 and 2.6 respectively, occurring in the same area less than an hour after the first one struck.
Double Impact: Earthquakes Rock California in Quick Succession
10:52 GMT 25.01.2023 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 25.01.2023)
The US state of California has been rocked by several quakes during the early hours of January 25.
The first, a magnitude 4.2 tremor, hit at around 2 a.m. (local time) off the coast of Malibu Beach, at a depth of around 14.8 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.
Mere minutes later it was followed by a magnitude 3.5 aftershock.
The USGS also reported two more tremors, magnitude 2.8 and 2.6 respectively, occurring in the same area less than an hour after the first one struck.