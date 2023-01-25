https://sputniknews.com/20230125/double-impact-earthquakes-rock-california-in-quick-succession-1106683950.html

Double Impact: Earthquakes Rock California in Quick Succession

Double Impact: Earthquakes Rock California in Quick Succession

The US state of California has been rocked by several quakes during the early hours of January 25. 25.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-25T10:52+0000

2023-01-25T10:52+0000

2023-01-25T11:14+0000

americas

california

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/74/1078147454_0:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_9e0c4d071e7be346fbc1d364900b9c14.jpg

The US state of California has been rocked by several quakes during the early hours of January 25.The first, a magnitude 4.2 tremor, hit at around 2 a.m. (local time) off the coast of Malibu Beach, at a depth of around 14.8 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.Mere minutes later it was followed by a magnitude 3.5 aftershock.The USGS also reported two more tremors, magnitude 2.8 and 2.6 respectively, occurring in the same area less than an hour after the first one struck.DETAILS TO FOLLOW

americas

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

california, earthquake