https://sputniknews.com/20230124/ukrainian-prime-minister-on-chopping-block-amid-corruption-scandal-reports-suggest-1106665332.html

Ukrainian Prime Minister on Chopping Block Amid Corruption Scandal, Reports Suggest

Ukrainian Prime Minister on Chopping Block Amid Corruption Scandal, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal may be next to go in a major government shakeup announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week... 24.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-24T18:52+0000

2023-01-24T18:52+0000

2023-01-24T18:52+0000

world

ukraine

prime minister

corruption

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106664967_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b14eed080bfc95047f1bfd4e80994903.jpg

Zelenskyy said on Monday there would be changes to the cabinet after Ukrainian media reported on irregularities in military procurement schemes. Several senior officials and governors have since been fired or said they have quit. The announcement came a day after Vasyl Lozynskyy, the acting minister for regional development and Shmyhal’s confidant, was arrested on bribery charges. One major Ukrainian daily quoted an unnamed government official as saying that Lozynskyy’s ouster did not bode well for the prime minister. Shmyhal has reportedly sought to distance himself from the disgraced minister, whom he appointed his first deputy after taking office in 2020. Shmyhal’s removal would lead to the government's resignation and allow Zelenskyy to pick a new prime minister, subject to parliamentary approval.

https://sputniknews.com/20230124/eu-approves-anti-corruption-inquiry-in-ukraine-awaits-progress-1106660386.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, prime minister, corruption