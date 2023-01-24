International
What's Your Take on Possible Supply of German Leopard 2 Tanks to Kiev?
What's Your Take on Possible Supply of German Leopard 2 Tanks to Kiev?
Germany has been facing immense pressure from its NATO colleagues over its failure to agree to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Berlin says it would do so only if Washington approved the delivery of its Abrams tanks to Kiev.
2023-01-24T12:16+0000
2023-01-24T12:36+0000
What's Your Take on Possible Supply of German Leopard 2 Tanks to Kiev?

12:16 GMT 24.01.2023 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 24.01.2023)
