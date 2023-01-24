https://sputniknews.com/20230124/poll-what-do-you-think-about-possibility-of-germany-sending-leopard-2-tanks-to-ukraine-1106648386.html

What's Your Take on Possible Supply of German Leopard 2 Tanks to Kiev?

What's Your Take on Possible Supply of German Leopard 2 Tanks to Kiev?

Germany has been facing immense pressure from its NATO colleagues over its failure to agree to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Berlin says it would do so only if Washington approved the delivery of its Abrams tanks to Kiev.

2023-01-24T12:16+0000

2023-01-24T12:16+0000

2023-01-24T12:36+0000

world

leopard 2

tanks

germany

ukraine

poll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105281/47/1052814759_0:0:3505:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a39e35eab2bff470a97970c5f4570a.jpg

Sputnik wants to know your opinion on the matter - please, feel free to take part in our poll!

3

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

leopard 2, leopard 2 tanks, abrams tanks, german tanks to ukraine, us tanks in ukraine, nato aid to kiev