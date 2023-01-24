https://sputniknews.com/20230124/la-mass-shooting-french-military-leave-burkina-faso-peru-protests-1106627341.html

LA Mass Shooting, French Military Leave Burkina Faso, Peru Protests

Jeff Bezos might be selling a newspaper to buy a football team, and a top former FBI official is arrested over alleged Russian ties. 24.01.2023, Sputnik International

Foreign affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the ongoing debate over providing Western tanks to Ukraine, whether Europe has the supplies to change the course of the war, whether GOP House members will continue to oppose supporting Ukraine militarily, the death of a Navy SEAL deserter in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky’s attempt to address corruption in Kiev, and Burkina Faso ordering the exit of French troops from their country.Peruvian political analyst and activist Francesca Emanuele discusses the police raid on San Marcos University in Lima targeting student organizers, the death toll of protestors at the hands of the police, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s refusal to step down, and whether the Peruvian government can maintain unity as brutal police crackdowns continue.Former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent Jon Jeter discusses the departure of US President Joe Biden’s chief of staff as more classified documents are found in Biden’s possession, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg exposed as soft on industry by the United Airlines CEO, the escalation of protests and the police response in Atlanta, the Lunar New Year massacre in Los Angeles, the new House speaker’s planned trip to Taiwan and egg smuggling over the southern border.Critical medical anthropologist Adrienne Pine discusses who benefits financially from the current US immigration system and what changes might come to US immigration policy with the new Congress.The Misfits also discuss M&M genders, and a victory in Niger against maternal mortality.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

