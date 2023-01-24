https://sputniknews.com/20230124/iranian-president-says-tehran-moscow-will-benefit-from-energy-transport-cooperation-1106656387.html

Iranian President Says Tehran, Moscow Will Benefit From Energy, Transport Cooperation

Iranian President Says Tehran, Moscow Will Benefit From Energy, Transport Cooperation

The potentials of Russia and Iran can complement each other in order to achieve the interests of the two countries, in particular, to develop energy and transport cooperation

On Monday, Raisi met with Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in Tehran to discuss energy, trade, and transport cooperation among other things. In turn, Volodin noted that Moscow's agenda is spurred by the desire of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Raisi to develop cooperation.

