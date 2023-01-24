https://sputniknews.com/20230124/germany-pushes-back-on-tanks-for-ukraine-dc-anti-war-protest-nord-stream-investigation-1106630841.html

Germany Pushes Back on Tanks for Ukraine; DC Anti-War Protest; Nord Stream Investigation

Germany Pushes Back on Tanks for Ukraine; DC Anti-War Protest; Nord Stream Investigation

Germany is pushing back against US pressure to supply Leopard tanks to the Kiev regime.

2023-01-24T04:17+0000

2023-01-24T04:17+0000

2023-01-24T09:27+0000

the critical hour

ukraine

taiwan

iran

nord stream

new world order

julian assange

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106630695_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5de421085b48277559c1e54271b74ed8.png

Germany Pushes Back on Tanks for Ukraine; DC Anti-War Protest; Nord Stream Investigation Germany is pushing back against US pressure to supply Leopard tanks to the Kiev regime.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Germany reports that Ukraine is losing hundreds of soldiers each day. Also, pressure is mounting on the German government to reveal the information they possess about the attacks on their gas lines.Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Daniel Ellsberg argues that the prosecution of Julian Assange is causing us to lose the protections of the 1st amendment. Also, the Belmarsh tribunal presented an argument for Assange's freedom.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia, and author of "The Tragedy of Ukraine," joins us to discuss foreign policy. Sergey Lavrov argues that the US crosses all red lines as he visits South Africa. Also, the US refuses to give Ukraine tanks, and the issue of a hot war versus a proxy war between Russia and the US is becoming more prevalent in international discussions.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the new economic world order. We discuss a recent article arguing that the Western ruling class is incompetent and discredited. Also, the economic world order is rapidly evolving into a multi-polar order.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A controversy involving Sweden allowing the burning of the Quran is infuriating Muslims. Also, Turkish elections have been moved up and the Iranian military is being labeled as a terrorist organization by the EU.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss Asia. Japan is remilitarizing and attempting to soft-pedal its actions. Also, China enjoys technological success in space.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss domestic policy. America's defense contractors seem to be in control of most government functions. Also, a search of Biden's home turned up more documents.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the anti-war movement in the US. Various ideological beliefs are producing an anti-war rally called Rage Against The War Machine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

german tanks for ukraine, assange, tensions over taiwan, nord stream blast investigation