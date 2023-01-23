https://sputniknews.com/20230123/un-nuclear-chief-briefs-eu-ministers-on-ukrainian-plant-1106618783.html

UN Nuclear Chief Briefs EU Ministers on Ukrainian Plant

Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog IAEA, came to Brussels on Monday to brief EU foreign ministers on the nuclear security in conflict-torn Ukraine

"Protecting the Zaporozhye NPP is urgent and the EU support is indispensable for our missions in Ukraine," the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on social media. The IAEA has been rotating a team of nuclear experts into Europe’s largest atomic power plant since September in a bid to prevent a nuclear accident. It is seeking to create a buffer security zone around the nuclear site. Grossi said he had also talked with EU foreign ministers about Iran's nuclear program. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who invited the IAEA to the Foreign Affairs Council, said the EU needed to prevent a nuclear arms race in the region.

