https://sputniknews.com/20230122/new-zealand-education-minister-hipkins-set-to-replace-ardern-as-prime-minister-1106577156.html
New Zealand Education Minister Hipkins Set to Replace Ardern as Prime Minister
Chris Hipkins announced that he had been elected as the new leader of the country's ruling Labour Party and therefore would replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister after her resignation
"Earlier today, the Labour Party Caucus, the Labour team of MPs, unanimously endorsed me as the new leader and the next prime minister of New Zealand," Hipkins told a press conference following the party meeting. Ardern, who has served as prime minister since October 2017, announced her resignation on Thursday, citing fatigue. She will step down within several weeks. The education minister added that he would be sworn in as New Zealand's new prime minister on January 25. Meanwhile, Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni will be appointed as Hipkins' deputy. The next general elections in New Zealand are scheduled for October 14, 2023.
