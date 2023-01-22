https://sputniknews.com/20230122/macron-scholz-to-hold-talks-in-paris-amid-efforts-to-mend-relations-1106565662.html

Macron, Scholz to Hold Talks in Paris Amid Efforts to Mend Relations

Macron, Scholz to Hold Talks in Paris Amid Efforts to Mend Relations

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday, as part of the ministerial council, the Elysee Palace informs.

2023-01-22T05:21+0000

2023-01-22T05:21+0000

2023-01-22T05:21+0000

world

emmanuel macron

olaf scholz

meeting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095379937_0:27:1230:719_1920x0_80_0_0_7d0d74e21eec0185199b7c9baf53b583.png

Scholz will arrive in Paris on Sunday to participate in a ceremony marking 60 years since the signing of the Elysee Treaty of friendship by Germany’s Konrad Adenauer and France’s Charles de Gaulle in January, 1963. Scholz and Macron will then take part in the meeting of the 24th Franco-German Council of Ministers, initially scheduled for the fall of last year, according to the Elysee Palace. The leaders of France and Germany were scheduled to meet on October 26, 2022, amid tensions between the two countries. Initially, a meeting of the French and German governments was planned for this date in Fontainebleau, located 55 kilometers (34 miles) southeast of Paris. The meeting was postponed until January 2023 due to the participants' busy schedules rather than political disagreements, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in October that the participants needed more time because an agreement had not yet been reached on a number of issues.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french president emmanuel macro, german chancellor olaf scholz, ministerial council