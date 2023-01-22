https://sputniknews.com/20230122/just-in---six-more-classified-documents-found-in-search-of-bidens-family-home--1106562495.html
JUST IN - Six More Classified Documents Found in Search of Biden's Family Home
The Department of Justice conducted a search of Biden's family home after classified documents were first discovered on November 2 at the Penn Biden Center in... 22.01.2023, Sputnik International
The US Department of Justice found six more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's family home this week, according to the president's personal lawyer. The search is being conducted by a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The documents were found at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware during a 13-hour search that the president invited the DOJ to conduct, according to his lawyer Bob Bauer. Some of those documents and other materials were from the president's tenure in the Senate which lasted between 1973 and 2009.
The Department of Justice conducted a search of Biden's family home after classified documents were first discovered on November 2 at the Penn Biden Center in Washington by the president's attorneys.
