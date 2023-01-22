JUST IN - Six More Classified Documents Found in Search of Biden's Family Home

International
The US Department of Justice found six more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's family home this week, according to the president's personal lawyer. The search is being conducted by a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The documents were found at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware during a 13-hour search that the president invited the DOJ to conduct, according to his lawyer Bob Bauer. Some of those documents and other materials were from the president's tenure in the Senate which lasted between 1973 and 2009.
00:43 GMT 22.01.2023 (Updated: 01:09 GMT 22.01.2023)
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden responds to a reporters question after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington.
