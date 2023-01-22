https://sputniknews.com/20230122/erdogan-says-presidential-election-rescheduled-to-may-14-due-to-seasonal-conditions-1106594912.html

Erdogan Says Presidential Election Rescheduled to May 14 Due to 'Seasonal Conditions'

Erdogan Says Presidential Election Rescheduled to May 14 Due to 'Seasonal Conditions'

A presidential election in Turkey, which will take place on May 14, is not an early election because it was rescheduled due to seasonal conditions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

2023-01-22T18:55+0000

2023-01-22T18:55+0000

2023-01-22T18:55+0000

world

turkey

recep tayyip erdogan

presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106594763_0:14:3049:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_aa057fe52ae44d5e912828e485f85b89.jpg

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said that Turkey would hold the presidential election on May 14, a month earlier than planned. The president also said that the decision to reschedule the election date from June 18 to May 14 had been made based on "seasonal conditions" such as exams and agricultural works. Earlier in January, the Turkish leader said that Ankara might reschedule the general elections from June 18 to an earlier date "in light of seasonal circumstance," hinting at holding the vote on May 14.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, recep tayyip erdogan, presedential election in turkey, presidential election in turkey rescheduled, why presidential election rescheduled in turkey