Death Toll From Floods in Philippines Surpasses 30: Disaster Management Agency

04:33 GMT 22.01.2023 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 22.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the floods in the Philippines has reached 35, while the number of injured stands at 12, the country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) informs.
NDRRMC said on Sunday that the death toll stood at 35. Another 12 people were reported injured and seven are missing.
Earlier this week, local media reported that at least 33 people had died as a result of the floods
.
On Wednesday, NDRRMC said that the death toll from the floods stood at 30. Thirteen people were said to be injured while five others were listed as missing.
A total of 1,780 houses have been damaged in the Philippines amid the floods, 548 of them were completely destroyed. Nearly 70 cities have experienced power disruptions. Over 300 roads and 65 bridges have been damaged.
Over 350 evacuation centers have been set up, currently housing about 14,306 people, according to the disaster management agency.