International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/white-house-chief-of-staff-ronald-klain-may-reportedly-resign-in-coming-weeks-1106561532.html
White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain May Reportedly Resign in Coming Weeks
White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain May Reportedly Resign in Coming Weeks
WH Chief of Staff Ronald Klain may step down in the coming weeks, as a search of a successor being underway, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing US senior administration officials.
2023-01-21T21:22+0000
2023-01-21T21:22+0000
americas
white house
white house chief of staff
joe biden
biden classified files
ron klain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082223583_0:141:3143:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_b5001f851a457fed2e91dda2eded0593.jpg
Klain has been privately telling his colleagues since the 2022 November midterm elections that after a "nonstop stretch" at US President Joe Biden's office since the 2020 election campaign, he was ready to "move on" and that the search for a replacement was underway, the newspaper reported. The report did not specify whether Klain's successor had been already chosen or when the decision was expected to be announced, but said that the resignation might take place after Biden's State of the Union address scheduled for February 7. Klain would presumably stay in office for a transition period to transfer the tasks to the next chief of staff, the report also said. "White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is expected to step down in the coming weeks, CNN has confirmed," CNN chief domestic correspondent Jim Acosta tweeted. Klain's decision to step down is reportedly unrelated to the ongoing investigation about classified documents found at Biden's private office and Delaware residence. Earlier this month, the US government publicly acknowledged it has undertaken an investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in the presidential think-tank office and residence.
https://sputniknews.com/20230121/biden--top-inner-circle-reportedly-tried-to-cover-up-classified-docs-discovery-1106544662.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082223583_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6dba0886de1b861ae552836b3b30269b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ron klain, white house, biden, biden administration
ron klain, white house, biden, biden administration

White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain May Reportedly Resign in Coming Weeks

21:22 GMT 21.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / NICHOLAS KAMMRon Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator, testifies before the Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Subcommittee hearing on "Community Perspectives on Coronavirus Preparedness and Response" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020.
Ron Klain, former White House Ebola response coordinator, testifies before the Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Subcommittee hearing on Community Perspectives on Coronavirus Preparedness and Response on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
© AFP 2023 / NICHOLAS KAMM
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, who has been remaining in office longer than any other presidential first chief of staff in more than 50 years, may step down in the coming weeks, as a search of a successor being underway, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing US senior administration officials.
Klain has been privately telling his colleagues since the 2022 November midterm elections that after a "nonstop stretch" at US President Joe Biden's office since the 2020 election campaign, he was ready to "move on" and that the search for a replacement was underway, the newspaper reported.
The report did not specify whether Klain's successor had been already chosen or when the decision was expected to be announced, but said that the resignation might take place after Biden's State of the Union address scheduled for February 7.
Klain would presumably stay in office for a transition period to transfer the tasks to the next chief of staff, the report also said.
"White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is expected to step down in the coming weeks, CNN has confirmed," CNN chief domestic correspondent Jim Acosta tweeted.
Klain's decision to step down is reportedly unrelated to the ongoing investigation about classified documents found at Biden's private office and Delaware residence.
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit Authority Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2023
Americas
Biden & Top Inner Circle Reportedly Tried to Cover Up Classified Docs Discovery
06:07 GMT
Earlier this month, the US government publicly acknowledged it has undertaken an investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered sensitive documents in the presidential think-tank office and residence.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала