Weekly News Wrap-Up; Macron Issues Warning to Europe; Davos Plots; Did FBI Kill MLK?

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stark warning to Europe regarding their freedom from complete US domination. 21.01.2023, Sputnik International
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stark warning to Europe regarding their freedom from complete US domination. Also, A German general has a frank interview about the Ukrainian crisis and the CIA director has met with Ukrainian leaders.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important economic stories. Medicare Advantage is a neoliberal privatization plan for medicare. Also, the richest one percent took home two thirds of global wealth in 2020.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Joe Biden has a disturbing message regarding Julian Assange. Also, South Africa will host a naval exercise with Russia and China and Florida has killed African American curriculums in schools.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, and Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," join us to discuss this week's important news stories. A group of liberals has penned a neocon pro-war letter about Ukraine. Also, Washington is still orchestrating coups in Latin America and the US helped grow the Nazi regime in Ukraine.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net and Counterpunch, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Scottish children will be surveyed on their gender. The FBI's crusade against Dr. Martin Luther King was abominable. Also, the GOP has not created a Church commission-style committee as they have argued.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
