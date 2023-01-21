https://sputniknews.com/20230121/protesters-gather-in-paris-to-demonstrate-against-pension-reform-1106546891.html
Protesters Gather in Paris to Demonstrate Against Pension Reform
French citizens rally against recent government pension reforms, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64
Sputnik is live from Paris, as people rally against recent government pension reforms raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.Trade unions have called for action in solidarity against the government's plans to raise the retirement age, end pension advantages in some industries, and increase the number of years needed to receive full retirement benefits. The reform still needs parliamentary approval.The government claims the changes are needed due to the increase in life expectancy.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
On January 10, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne presented a pension reform bill that should be passed this year. According to the draft legislation, the retirement age will increase by three months per year starting September 1, 2023.
Sputnik is live from Paris, as people rally against recent government pension reforms raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Trade unions have called for action in solidarity against the government's plans to raise the retirement age, end pension advantages in some industries, and increase the number of years needed to receive full retirement benefits. The reform still needs parliamentary approval.
The government claims the changes are needed due to the increase in life expectancy.
