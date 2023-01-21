https://sputniknews.com/20230121/protesters-gather-in-paris-to-demonstrate-against-pension-reform-1106546891.html

Protesters Gather in Paris to Demonstrate Against Pension Reform

Protesters Gather in Paris to Demonstrate Against Pension Reform

French citizens rally against recent government pension reforms, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64

Sputnik is live from Paris, as people rally against recent government pension reforms raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.Trade unions have called for action in solidarity against the government's plans to raise the retirement age, end pension advantages in some industries, and increase the number of years needed to receive full retirement benefits. The reform still needs parliamentary approval.The government claims the changes are needed due to the increase in life expectancy.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

