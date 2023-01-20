International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230120/weapons-are-the-way-to-peace-nato-secretary-general-jens-stoltenberg-says-at-wef-2023-1106507394.html
'Weapons Are the Way to Peace,' NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Says at WEF 2023
'Weapons Are the Way to Peace,' NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Says at WEF 2023
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Jens Stoltenberg's interview on the sidelines of WEF in Davos, Alec... 20.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-20T08:53+0000
2023-01-20T08:53+0000
the backstory
bill gates
cgi
china
bitcoin
blockchain
fbi
black rock city
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106507248_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ab83e192719e5295cb968f74758aef4c.png
"Weapons are the Way to Peace" - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg WEF2023
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Alec Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter, and singer David Crosby dying at age 81.
Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | The WEF is a Criminal Organization, Al Gore Unhinged at the WEF Meeting, and Charity FraudCaleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Twitter Files Expose Russiagate, Western Imperialism, and Lies about China In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Charles Ortel about the climate change narrative used for money, the WEF, and Joe Biden's Presidency in trouble. Charles commented on the Biden administration and the awful start of 2023 for Joe Biden. Charles talked about the WEF meetings in Davos and the corrupt nature of these meetings. In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Caleb Maupin about the 2020 election interference, Tik Tok, and China's economy. Caleb pointed out that China has become the second-largest global economy and the way China has fought for stability in Eurasia. Caleb spoke about imperialism and Western capitalism holding back the development of countries around the world. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
black rock city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106507248_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_105a5938dcac7328c78e5026550528e8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bill gates, cgi, china, bitcoin, blockchain, fbi, аудио, black rock city
bill gates, cgi, china, bitcoin, blockchain, fbi, аудио, black rock city

'Weapons Are the Way to Peace,' NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Says at WEF 2023

08:53 GMT 20.01.2023
The Backstory
"Weapons are the Way to Peace" - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg WEF2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Jens Stoltenberg's interview on the sidelines of WEF in Davos, Alec Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter, and singer David Crosby dying at age 81.
Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | The WEF is a Criminal Organization, Al Gore Unhinged at the WEF Meeting, and Charity Fraud
Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Twitter Files Expose Russiagate, Western Imperialism, and Lies about China

In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Charles Ortel about the climate change narrative used for money, the WEF, and Joe Biden's Presidency in trouble. Charles commented on the Biden administration and the awful start of 2023 for Joe Biden. Charles talked about the WEF meetings in Davos and the corrupt nature of these meetings.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Caleb Maupin about the 2020 election interference, Tik Tok, and China's economy. Caleb pointed out that China has become the second-largest global economy and the way China has fought for stability in Eurasia. Caleb spoke about imperialism and Western capitalism holding back the development of countries around the world.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
The United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin - Sputnik InternationalLIVE UPDATES: UK to Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Wallace16 January, 08:43 GMT
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала