'Weapons Are the Way to Peace,' NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Says at WEF 2023

'Weapons Are the Way to Peace,' NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Says at WEF 2023

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Jens Stoltenberg's interview on the sidelines of WEF in Davos, Alec...

"Weapons are the Way to Peace" - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg WEF2023 On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Alec Baldwin being charged with involuntary manslaughter, and singer David Crosby dying at age 81.

Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | The WEF is a Criminal Organization, Al Gore Unhinged at the WEF Meeting, and Charity FraudCaleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Twitter Files Expose Russiagate, Western Imperialism, and Lies about China In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Charles Ortel about the climate change narrative used for money, the WEF, and Joe Biden's Presidency in trouble. Charles commented on the Biden administration and the awful start of 2023 for Joe Biden. Charles talked about the WEF meetings in Davos and the corrupt nature of these meetings. In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Caleb Maupin about the 2020 election interference, Tik Tok, and China's economy. Caleb pointed out that China has become the second-largest global economy and the way China has fought for stability in Eurasia. Caleb spoke about imperialism and Western capitalism holding back the development of countries around the world. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

