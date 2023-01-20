https://sputniknews.com/20230120/researchers-link-procrastination-to-poor-health-financial-trouble-1106512107.html

Researchers Link Procrastination to Poor Health, Financial Trouble

Procrastination has been associated with higher levels of stress, unhealthier lifestyles and delays in consulting a doctor about health problems.

A link between procrastination, poor health and other negative outcomes has been found in a new joint study by the Karolinska Institute and Sophiahemmet University in Sweden.The longitudinal study that followed people for a period of time, taking measurements at various points, associated procrastination with higher levels of stress, unhealthier lifestyles and delays in consulting a doctor about health problems.All in all, some 3,500 students from eight universities in and around Stockholm filled in questionnaires every three months for the duration of nine months. By getting students to answer the questions at several time points, a reliable link between procrastination and its negative effects was established.To understand how procrastination relates to later health outcomes, students with a greater tendency to procrastinate (as scored on a procrastination scale at the start of the study) were compared with students with a lower tendency, thus establishing a propensity to procrastinate before gauging one’s health. The results showed that higher levels of procrastination were associated with somewhat higher symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress nine months later.Habitual procrastinators were also more likely to report disabling pain in the shoulders or arms, worse sleep quality, more loneliness and more financial difficulties. The associations remained even when the researchers took into consideration other factors such as age, gender, parents’ level of education, and previous physical and psychiatric diagnoses.Although no single health outcome was strongly associated with procrastination, the results nevertheless suggested that procrastination may account for a wide range of health outcomes, including mental health problems, disabling pain and an unhealthy lifestyle.Considering that procrastination is prevalent among university students, these findings may be of importance to enhance the understanding of students' health, the researchers concluded.On a wider note, delaying unpleasant tasks is something most people can relate to. The general advice includes breaking up long-term goals into short-term goals, reducing distractions (such as switching off mobile phones), and staying focused on a task despite initial reluctance.

