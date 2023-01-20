International
Poll: Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence if Referendum Held Now
About 54% of Scots would vote against Scottish independence in a referendum if it was to be held now, while a majority supported the idea last month.
18:31 GMT 20.01.2023
The Scottish flag flies above Parliament in Westminster, London. (File)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 54% of Scots would vote against Scottish independence in a referendum if it was to be held now, while a majority supported the idea last month, UK press reported Friday, citing a poll conducted by the Survation polling firm.
The opinion poll showed that 54% of Scots opposed Scottish independence, while 46% were in favor. The sentiment was different in late 2022, when a majority of Scots supported independence, the report said.
The trend began to change even before the UK blocked a Scottish bill allowing teenagers to apply for a legal sex change at the age of 16, the repost said.
The survey was conducted from January 10-12 among 1,002 Scottish residents.
On November 23, the UK Supreme court ruled that it was illegal to hold a referendum on the independence of Scotland without the consent of the UK government.
In late June, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon proposed a new vote on Scotland's independence to be held on October 19, 2023. Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss stated that they would not allow a second referendum since the Scottish people had already decided to stay within the UK in a 55-to-45 percent vote in 2014. Many decided to vote against independence because Scotland's secession from the UK at the time would have meant that the country would no longer be in the European Union.
