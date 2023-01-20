https://sputniknews.com/20230120/parties-in-yemen-war-negotiate-debt-ceiling-debate-in-congress-do-davos-oligarchs-rule-the-world-1106508181.html

Parties in Yemen War Negotiate; Debt Ceiling Debate in Congress; Do Davos Oligarchs Rule the World?

Parties in Yemen War Negotiate; Debt Ceiling Debate in Congress; Do Davos Oligarchs Rule the World?

Sources in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and the UN report that there are back-channeled talks ongoing between the belligerents in the deadly war on the Arabian peninsula.

Parties in Yemen War Negotiate; Debt Ceiling Debate in Congress; Do Davos Oligarchs Rule the World? Sources in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and the UN report that there are back-channeled talks ongoing between the belligerents in the deadly war on the Arabian peninsula.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. There are reports that the US is considering assisting Ukraine in attacking Crimea. Also, a former Russian leader argues that a Russian loss in Ukraine would lead to human extinction.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss US imperialism. Viewing the Ukraine conflict through a historical context demonstrates that the US empire intentionally instigated this conflict. Also, House minority Hakeem Jeffries stumps for an anti-abortion judge as Democrats claim to be pro-choice.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. South Africa will host a naval exercise with Russia and China. Also, the President of The Philippines rules out a new US base and Sergey Lavrov hails the Russia-China strategic alliance.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. US mission creeps into Ukraine following the failed strategies of Afghanistan and Iraq. Also, A German military leader is pushing for a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict, and Poland may have signed its death warrant.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Sources in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and the UN report that there are back-channeled talks ongoing between the belligerents in the deadly war on the Arabian peninsula. Also, we discuss US foreign policy and Europe and Latin America.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the US economy. Congress is facing its first major hurdle as the Biden administration tries to get the debt ceiling raised. Also, the British health system is imploding.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Martin Luther King. US activists honored Dr. King by protesting the Ukraine conflict. Also, the US government was found guilty of the assassination of Dr. King.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss Davos. The richest 1% took home 2/3rds of all global wealth since 2020. Also, progressives slam the Davos forum as oligarchical and hypocritical.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

